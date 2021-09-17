Willie Lee Jones Jr.
August 23, 1956 - September 11, 2021
Willie Lee Jones Jr., 65, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
He was born on August 23, 1956, son of the late Willie Lee and Charlotte King Jones. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Elaine Jones, and his grandchildren, Ceaira Harris and Destiny Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Roxanna Jones; son, Willie Lee Jones III; daughter, Cathy Harris; grandchildren, Christopher Michael Arnold, John Grady Jones, Derek Lee Martin, Bradley Harris, and Corianna Harris; and great-grandchildren, Terriq Harris, Keshaun Caldwell, Diontarious Banks, Savian Harris, Essance Harris, Braylen Harris, Leaira Harris, Deaira Terryman, and Myaira Gibson.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.