Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willie Lee Jones Jr.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Willie Lee Jones Jr.

August 23, 1956 - September 11, 2021

Willie Lee Jones Jr., 65, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

He was born on August 23, 1956, son of the late Willie Lee and Charlotte King Jones. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Elaine Jones, and his grandchildren, Ceaira Harris and Destiny Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Roxanna Jones; son, Willie Lee Jones III; daughter, Cathy Harris; grandchildren, Christopher Michael Arnold, John Grady Jones, Derek Lee Martin, Bradley Harris, and Corianna Harris; and great-grandchildren, Terriq Harris, Keshaun Caldwell, Diontarious Banks, Savian Harris, Essance Harris, Braylen Harris, Leaira Harris, Deaira Terryman, and Myaira Gibson.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Sep
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You was a good firendl
Johnny lilly
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Willie´s passing. My heart goes out to all the family. Praying for all. It´s sad that as a family, you don´t see each other much any more.
Polly Ridgway Vincent
Family
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results