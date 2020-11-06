BrooksMr. Willis D.December 26, 1955 - November 2, 2020Mr. Willis D. Brooks, 64, of 5340 Circle Creek Road, Penhook, Virginia departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.Born December 26, 1955 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late William Silver Brooks and Ellen "Pug" Powell Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, David "Buster" Cook and one brother, Sherwin "Kent" Cook.Mr. Brooks was a member of the Franklin Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Penhook, Virginia.Those left to cherish his memories are his brothers and sisters, Lenora Witcher (Jerry) of Penhook, Virginia, Sylvia "Vickie" Price of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Gwen Wiley (Melvin) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Don Cook (Vicky) of Rocky Mount, Virginia, David "Daebo" Cook of Penhook, Virginia, Anita "Niecy" Witcher of Penhook, Virginia and Sha Simmons (Duke) of Newport News, Virginia; four aunts, Rebecca Witcher of Rocky Mount, Virginia, Alice Reeves of Roanoke Virginia, Sandra Preston (Eugene) of Boones Mill, Virginia and Margaret Harris of Callands, Virginia; three uncles, Horace Brooks of Callands, Virginia and Glenn "Pulo" Cook and Zebedee Cook (Alma), all of Penhook, Virginia and a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 12 until 3 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.