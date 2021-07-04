Willlie "Bill" Lee Amos Sr.Willlie "Bill" Lee Amos Sr., 93, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret Campbell Amos; parents, Oscar and Lena Amos; brother, Lewis Amos; and sisters, Mildred Maxey, Francis Mills, Norma Cruff, Elizabeth Schoonover, and Joyce McDuffie.Surviving are his children, Elaine Pleasants (Richard), Billy Amos (Bonnie), Sharon Bowman (Gary), and Karen Beamer; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family would like to thank all of the staff at Raleigh Court Health & Rehab for all the care they provided for Daddy and to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Emergency Room for the care during his final hours.The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Bill's life will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Martin Family Cemetery.