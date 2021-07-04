Menu
Willlie Lee "Bill" Amos Sr.
Willlie "Bill" Lee Amos Sr.

Willlie "Bill" Lee Amos Sr., 93, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret Campbell Amos; parents, Oscar and Lena Amos; brother, Lewis Amos; and sisters, Mildred Maxey, Francis Mills, Norma Cruff, Elizabeth Schoonover, and Joyce McDuffie.

Surviving are his children, Elaine Pleasants (Richard), Billy Amos (Bonnie), Sharon Bowman (Gary), and Karen Beamer; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Raleigh Court Health & Rehab for all the care they provided for Daddy and to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Emergency Room for the care during his final hours.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Bill's life will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Martin Family Cemetery.

Published by Roanoke Times from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke Chapel
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Billy, Sharon and Karen, I am so sad to hear of Uncle Bill's passing. He was such a humble man and loved you guys so much. He always praised how all of you took turns to care for him and Margaret. My heart goes out to you because I know it's a loss that can never be filled. God be with ya'll in the coming months. God bless.
Kathy Cruff
Family
July 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My prayers are with you.
rachel arnett
Other
July 6, 2021
Sharon and Karen, So sorry to hear of your father's passing. Prayers for comfort in the days ahead. Karen Mullen
Karen Mullen
July 5, 2021
Sharon and Karen, sorry to hear of your father´s passing. Also of your mom. My sympathies and condolences.
Karl Harper
July 5, 2021
Billy, Josh Sharon(the mean twin) & Karen(the nice twin) we are so sorry to hear of you dad & granddad passing. Things will never be the same but you will learn to live with your memories. If you need to talk call us at 520-3786.
Rick & Sandi (Husdon) Robertson
Friend
July 4, 2021
