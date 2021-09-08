Winifred S. HowellSeptember 5, 2021Winifred S. Howell, 84, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 5, 2021.She lived most of her life in Christiansburg, and was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Lucy Shealor. She was a graduate of Shawsville High School and Radford College, Women's Division of Virginia Polytechnical Institute. Win was a high school business teacher for 11 years and then worked at the Provost Office at Virginia Tech until she retired in 1991. She was an active and faithful member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church for 55 years. Win loved spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by her three loving children, devoted son, Michael Howell, daughters, Eva Johnson and husband, Dan, Erma Stovall and husband, Kevin; six grandchildren, Landon Howell, Weston Howell, Jennifer Johnson, Elisabeth Johnson, Mikayla Stovall, and Sierra Stovall; one great-granddaughter, Rylee Jean Howell. She is also survived by her brother, Elmer Shealor and wife Sarah; and two special nieces.The family would like to especially thank Donna Mooney for her kindness in helping our mother these past few months as she was truly a blessing.Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg.