Winston Charles Phelps
August 6, 1991 - August 15, 2021
After a difficult battle with Hepatitis, Winston Charles Phelps, 30, passed away at HCA Houston Clear Lake Medical Center in Webster, Texas, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, with his family present. Winston was born on August 6, 1991, in Radford, Virginia. He graduated from Clear Springs High School in League City, Texas in 2010 and attended San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas.
Winston is survived by his mother, Anne Canada and stepfather, Tom Smith of Falls Church, Va.; his father, Daniel Phelps of League City, Texas; his sister, Carolyn Hailey Phelps of Arlington, Va.; his grandmother, Carolyn Canada and uncle Paul Canada (Susan) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; his paternal grandparents, Dave and Carolyn Phelps of Oakland, Mich.; uncles, Pete Phelps (Lynne) of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Tom Phelps (Edie) of Ypsilanti, Mich.; as well as cousins and extended family. Winston was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roland Canada formerly of Blacksburg, Va.
A memorial service will be held at Blacksburg United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, followed by a blessing at New River Valley Memorial Gardens on North Main Street in Blacksburg, where the family will also greet friends.
The family requests that everyone please wear a mask and follow COVID safety protocol.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bay Area Recovery Center Donations, Attn: Joe or Billy, 4316 Washington Street, Dickinson, TX 77539. A scholarship fund has been established in Winston's name.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.