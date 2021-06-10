Wooddell B. "Woody" NesterSeptember 7, 1944 - June 6, 2021Wooddell B. 'Woody' Nester, 76, of Christiansburg, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 6, 2021.Woody was born in Lexington, Va., on September 7, 1944, to the late C.D. and Lenner Nester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dora W. Craig, and father-in-law, William B. Craig.Woody is survived by loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Cathy Nester; sons, Michael B. Nester (Leslie Giles) and Steven C. Nester (Lousi); grandchildren, Maya I. Nester and Seth C. Nester; sister, Joyce N. Music (Bill); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill Craig (Linda), Patty Minton (Hilton); as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, fishing buddies, and golfing cohorts.Woody was a graduate of National Business College and had a 40-year banking history, retiring from First National Bank/Stellar One as Executive Vice President of Operations. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and being a member of several committees. He was also a Cub Scout Master, and a long time Kiwanian, holding the position of Treasurer for several years. Woody loved to go fishing, especially the trips to Canada and the Outer Banks, and was an avid golfer.The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Horne Funeral Home, with the Rev. Paul Song and the Rev. Billy Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg.The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at New River Valley Medical Center, especially Dr. Ravi and Dr. Trivedi, and CCU nurses Nikki, Laura Beth and Michael, as well as Brittany from PCU.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Woody's name to the Riner Rescue Squad, 4171 Riner Road, Riner, VA 24149, or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 220 W. Main St., Christiansburg, VA 24073, noting in the memo line "Baby Shop or Choir."The family requests that all in attendance wear a mask.