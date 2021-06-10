Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wooddell B. "Woody" Nester
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Wooddell B. "Woody" Nester

September 7, 1944 - June 6, 2021

Wooddell B. 'Woody' Nester, 76, of Christiansburg, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Woody was born in Lexington, Va., on September 7, 1944, to the late C.D. and Lenner Nester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dora W. Craig, and father-in-law, William B. Craig.

Woody is survived by loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Cathy Nester; sons, Michael B. Nester (Leslie Giles) and Steven C. Nester (Lousi); grandchildren, Maya I. Nester and Seth C. Nester; sister, Joyce N. Music (Bill); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill Craig (Linda), Patty Minton (Hilton); as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, fishing buddies, and golfing cohorts.

Woody was a graduate of National Business College and had a 40-year banking history, retiring from First National Bank/Stellar One as Executive Vice President of Operations. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and being a member of several committees. He was also a Cub Scout Master, and a long time Kiwanian, holding the position of Treasurer for several years. Woody loved to go fishing, especially the trips to Canada and the Outer Banks, and was an avid golfer.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Horne Funeral Home, with the Rev. Paul Song and the Rev. Billy Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at New River Valley Medical Center, especially Dr. Ravi and Dr. Trivedi, and CCU nurses Nikki, Laura Beth and Michael, as well as Brittany from PCU.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Woody's name to the Riner Rescue Squad, 4171 Riner Road, Riner, VA 24149, or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 220 W. Main St., Christiansburg, VA 24073, noting in the memo line "Baby Shop or Choir."

The family requests that all in attendance wear a mask.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I am wondering, however, if Woody was once employed part-time by Piedmont Airlines in Roanoke in the early 60's. If so, he & I were good friends and co-workers.
Don Conner
Work
June 15, 2021
Joyce, So sorry to read of Woodys passing. My thoughts and Prayers are with you and the family! My God lay his hand upon you and give you peace.
Bobby Huffman
Family
June 10, 2021
Cathy I am so sorry for your loss. My husband passed away 1 30 2121.My. Heart goes out to you. My prayers are with you.
Susie Pryor
School
June 10, 2021
Cathy, I was so happy to see you and Woodall at our last class reunion and now It just breaks my heart to hear of his passing. My heart goes out to you and your family. Praying for peace for you.
Carole Wilmeth Barton
June 10, 2021
Dear Cathy and Family, So sorry for your loss. Woody was a fine gentleman and will be missed by so many. Sending lots of prayers . With my deepest sympathy, Vickie Graybeal Hanks
Vickie Graybeal Hanks
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of Woody's passing. He touched so many lives and will be sorely missed. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
June 10, 2021
Cathy and family, It broke my heart hearing this. Woody was a wonderful classmate and friend. You are in our hearts and prayers.
Barbara "Jeanie" Patterson
School
June 10, 2021
Woody was a special guy who loved God and his family. He was a wonderful neighbor, a faithful member of the St Paul choir and a great golf buddy. He will be missed by many.
Wayne and Joyce Bishop
Friend
June 10, 2021
I'm sure Woody was received with much gladness in heaven and I pray both peace and comfort for you all. It was a pleasure to sign him in @ the hospital each time I was lucky enough to do so. Phil 4:23 with love.
Katie Mills
June 10, 2021
I was so sorry to hear this. I remember as a child spending a lot of time with your family. Prayers for all
Linda Rice
Family
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results