Wynette"Nette"Hudgins Rhodes
Nette Rhodes, 73, Peacefully went to heaven on December 31, 2021.
Nette is survived by her daughter, Carisa Hugo and partner, Mike Crawford; son, Jason Hugo; brother Vincent Hudgins; nieces, Cindy Almurshidi and husband, Rasul, Robin Humphrey and partner, Chuck Jordan, and Staci Vinson and wife, Robyn Templeton; great nieces and nephew, Brittany, Layla, and Zayne; great great-nephew, Camden; granddaughter, Madison Hugo; and great-granddaughter, McKenna. Nette was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Yvonne Greaver; beloved sister, Sue Vinson; and great nephew, Blaine Humphrey.
Nette loved the beach, her dog Maggie, her Roanoke Virginia roots, and most of all - her family. She enjoyed collecting seashells and had a knack for coastal decorating. Sweet Nette had a great laugh and unique sense of humor that could raise anyone's spirits.
Her family plans a celebration of life in the spring at her favorite place, the beach. Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.