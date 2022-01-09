Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wynette Rhodes
Wynette"Nette"Hudgins Rhodes

Nette Rhodes, 73, Peacefully went to heaven on December 31, 2021.

Nette is survived by her daughter, Carisa Hugo and partner, Mike Crawford; son, Jason Hugo; brother Vincent Hudgins; nieces, Cindy Almurshidi and husband, Rasul, Robin Humphrey and partner, Chuck Jordan, and Staci Vinson and wife, Robyn Templeton; great nieces and nephew, Brittany, Layla, and Zayne; great great-nephew, Camden; granddaughter, Madison Hugo; and great-granddaughter, McKenna. Nette was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Yvonne Greaver; beloved sister, Sue Vinson; and great nephew, Blaine Humphrey.

Nette loved the beach, her dog Maggie, her Roanoke Virginia roots, and most of all - her family. She enjoyed collecting seashells and had a knack for coastal decorating. Sweet Nette had a great laugh and unique sense of humor that could raise anyone's spirits.

Her family plans a celebration of life in the spring at her favorite place, the beach. Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
May god bless you and your family in the time of sorrow Nette was a great friend .We will miss her .
Elner Lecompte
Friend
January 25, 2022
Carisa and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family as you celebrate the life and memories of your mom.
Debra C
January 10, 2022
Carisa and Jason, our hearts are broken at the news of your loss. We loved your Mom and were honored to care for her for decades. You are all in our prayers. With love, Sonny Morrison and Mary
Sonny Morrison
January 10, 2022
I love you so much Mimi I´m so glad you got to meet your great granddaughter please watch over me and my family ! I wish heaven had a phone so I could talk to you
Madison hugo
Family
January 9, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss I know she's looking down on you Carisa and so proud of you.
Shannan
Friend
January 9, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I will forever carry Nette in my heart So many great memories to cherish. One of the sweetest women I´ve ever met. So glad to call her family!
Faye Rhodes
January 9, 2022
Carisa it´s been a long time since we have talked but I remember your mom welcoming me with open arms when we did.I am so sorry for your loss just know she is in a better place now and is reunited with your grandparents that you told me about and loved so much.
Odog
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results