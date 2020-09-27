GIBBS
Yvette
June 4, 1928
September 24, 2020
Yvette Flora (Brunelle) Gibbs, 92, died peacefully in her home on September 24, 2020. Yvette was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to the late Godfrey and Regina (Patenaude) Brunelle where she lived for 82 years.
In 2010, she moved to Daleville, Virginia, and then moved a final time in 2019, where spent the rest of her days with her son, David and his wife, Marie, in their home in Richmond, Va. Yvette was retired from the Spalding Sporting Equipment Company of Chicopee, Massachusetts. She enjoyed spending time with family, doing crochet, playing cards and Bingo, and staying busy doing outside activities. Many were blessed with the warmth of her handmade blankets, sweaters, hats, gloves and shawls, and the many other beautiful creations she lovingly made. Yvette was married to Stuart Gibbs in 1947. Her husband preceded her in death in 1985 and she never remarried. She was also predeceased by her son, Alan Gibbs; her brothers, Raymond, Roger and Robert "Homer" Brunelle; sisters, Rita Orlick, Marcella "Marsha" Richards, and Christine Girard; nephews, Albert and Raymond G. Brunelle; and niece, Shirley (Orlick) Fortier.
Yvette leaves a daughter, Gail (Gary) Vernon of Dallas, Texas; her son, David (Marie) Gibbs, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four nieces, three nephews, and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 4, 2021. Yvette will be buried beside her parents at the Saint Rose De Lima Parish Cemetery in Chicopee, Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Research Institute: www.cancerresearch.org
Online condolences may be made at: www.affinityfuneralservice.com
.