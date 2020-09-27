Wimmer



Yvonne D.



June 27, 1934 - September 24, 2020



On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Yvonne D. Wimmer peacefully returned home to the Lord at the age of 86, at home with her family.



Yvonne was born in Lafayette, Virginia, to Charles and Nellie Peterson, soon after her and her family moved to Princeton, West Virginia. Yvonne graduated from Princeton High School as Salutatorian in 1953. On April 12, 1956, Yvonne married Harold "Jack" Wimmer who shared 64 wonderful years together and raised three children, Nellie Catherine WImmer, Harold Jackson Wimmer Jr., and Donald David Wimmer.



Her true passion was her family. Her home was always warm and welcoming. Guests never truly wanted to leave. She was a strong, independent, compassionate and loving woman whose qualities will be missed by all who knew her. Yvonne had a passion for sunflowers, coffee, and sweets. Her matriarchal presence will be dearly missed.



Yvonne was preceded in death by her daughter, Nellie Catherine Wimmer; her three sisters and brother-in-law, Edythe Peterson, Vera Peterson, and Louise and Richard Rice; and brother, Charles L. Peterson Jr. She is survived by her husband, Jack Wimmer; her sons, Harold "Bud" Wimmer, and David Wimmer; her four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.



A private family service will be conducted by pastor Sean Hall. A memorial service is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lafayette Cemetery Fund, 5285 Historic Dr. Lafayette, VA 24087. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540)366-0707.

