Yvonne Pearl Tucker
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Yvonne Pearl Tucker

September 22, 2021

Yvonne Pearl Tucker, age 79, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Friendship Health and Rehabilitation Center on Starkey Road. She was the beloved friend of 1 52 year relationship with Brenda L. Hale.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The visitation hour will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
September 28, 2021
Charles L Koonce Sr and family. Deepest condolences for the loss of our sister Vonnie.
Charles Koonce
Friend
September 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 26, 2021
