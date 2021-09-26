Yvonne Pearl TuckerSeptember 22, 2021Yvonne Pearl Tucker, age 79, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Friendship Health and Rehabilitation Center on Starkey Road. She was the beloved friend of 1 52 year relationship with Brenda L. Hale.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The visitation hour will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.