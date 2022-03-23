Menu
Zebbie Miller Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas M. Seagle & Sons Funeral Home
415 Jefferson Avenue North
Pulaski, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 24 2022
12:30p.m.
Highland Memory Gardens
Zebbie Miller Thompson

March 20, 2022

Zebbie Miller Thompson, 84, of Dublin, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was a lifelong member of Dublin United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years. He also participated in many service projects including preparing Christmas baskets and the Backpack Program.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zeb and Alma Thompson; his sister, Sue Thompson Hubble and brother-in-law, Alvin Wayne.

Zebbie is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 60 years; son, Curtis Thompson (Sheri); daughters, Diane Marion and Jennifer Shartzer (Scott); grandchildren, Ben and Adam Thompson, Mallory, Grayson, Keely and Delaney Finn, and Maggie Shartzer. He is also survived by sister, Edith Wayne; brothers-in-law, Charles Akers (Patsy), Bill Hubble, Don Akers (Janice); sister-in-law, Joyce Page (Jerry); several nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend, Aubrey Powers.

A graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va., on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. with the Reverend Don Shelor officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Backpack Program at Dublin United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.
