James W.



Matthews



COWARD – James Walton "Jimmy" Matthews, 75, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, after an illness.



Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Anderson Cemetery in Coward, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing are recommended. The family will receive friends at his residence from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020.



He was born in Florence, the only child of the late Omeara Carraway and Carl Matthews, Jr. He graduated from J.C. Lynch High School and worked in customer service at IGA Food Stores. Mr. Matthews attended Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church.



He was predeceased by his wife, Vickie Smith Matthews, in July, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Darlean (John) Evans of Pamplico, and the apple of his eye, grandson Cameron Evans.



Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House.

