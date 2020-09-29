Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James W. Matthews
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1944
DIED
September 26, 2020
James W.

Matthews

COWARD – James Walton "Jimmy" Matthews, 75, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, after an illness.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Anderson Cemetery in Coward, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing are recommended. The family will receive friends at his residence from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born in Florence, the only child of the late Omeara Carraway and Carl Matthews, Jr. He graduated from J.C. Lynch High School and worked in customer service at IGA Food Stores. Mr. Matthews attended Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church.

He was predeceased by his wife, Vickie Smith Matthews, in July, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Darlean (John) Evans of Pamplico, and the apple of his eye, grandson Cameron Evans.

Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
his residence
Sep
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Anderson Cemetery
, Coward, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.