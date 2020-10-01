Menu
Jessie H. Jackson
Jessie H.

Jackson

Jessie H. Jackson, 88, passed away on September 29, 2020.

Survivors are her husband of 72 years, Marion L. Jackson; a son, Wade (Tracy) Jackson of Whispering Pines, NC; two daughters, Susan (Elton) Cochran of Florence and Paige (Marty) Bright of Lawrenceville, GA; and grandchildren, Andrew (Carrington) Bright of Watertown, NY, Rachel Bright of Athens, GA, Mary Beth Jackson and Daniel Jackson of Whispering Pines, NC.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward D. and Maude C. Hodge; a son, M. L. "Jack" Jackson, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Brenda Jackson; a granddaughter, Gracie Jackson, and a brother, Edward Hodge.

Her hobbies were reading and sewing.

Memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3919 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505.

Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Home. Family will greet friends at the graveside after the service. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

Friends are invited to pay their respects, although the family will not be present, at the funeral home on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM and on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Published by SCNow on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Oct
2
Visitation
Florence Memorial Gardens
Oct
2
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Oct
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
