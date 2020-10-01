Greg my heart goes out to you in the loss of your Dad. He was always special and a dear friend to John and me. I've missed him since you took him to Georgia with you but I know you have enjoyed having him with you. may God comfort you in your sadness. Please know that I care.
Ruth Holt
Friend
September 30, 2020
Stuart Hooks
Friend
September 30, 2020
Lifting you up before the Throne of Grace.
George “Gef” Ganey
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers.
James Hugh Gerrald
September 29, 2020
David was such a sweet person. Thought so much of him and Fowler. Much Love and prayers!!!!
Mary Lynn and Randy Hinson
September 29, 2020
Mr David was such a sweet man and will be missed there are no tears but a joy in my heart because he is heaven bound and will be with the 2 loves of his life God and Ms Fowler his lovely wife. Prayers for his family and thoughts of comfort ❤