Larry Wayne Rogers
Larry Wayne

Rogers

FLORENCE/MARION- Larry Wayne Rogers, 72, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at MUSC Florence after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lane Cemetery in the Temperance Hill Community of Marion, SC, directed by Richardson Funeral Home.

Larry was born in Marion, SC a son of the late Annie Ruth Lane Rogers and Yates Rogers. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of Florence. He worked most of his life in retail. He took a special interest in antiques, and loved spending time on his farm with his dogs, Bandit, Rock, and Otis.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Hanna Rogers, of the home; sons Joseph Dwayne Rogers (Tina Ratley Rogers) of Marion and Larry Timothy Rogers (Camber Thomas Rogers) of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren: Kyle Yates Rogers, Kayla Marie Rogers, Joseph Clinton Rogers, Alice "Allie" Walker Zeman and Emily Grace "Gracie" Zeman; brothers, Russell Rogers (Julia) and Phillip Rogers (Trudy); and best friend Sidney Jones of Effingham.

Memorials may be to the Humane Society of Florence 1434 S McCurdy Road, Florence, SC 29506 the Marion County Animal Shelter, 123 Cat and Dog Road, Mullins, SC 29574 or to the Lane Cemetery, C/O Charles Lane, 980 Dudley Road, Marion, SC 29571.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lane Cemetery in the Temperance Hill Community
, Marion, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Libby Usry
Friend
September 30, 2020