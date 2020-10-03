Mary Lou Galloway
Perritt
DARLINGTON -- Mary Lou Galloway Perritt, age 71, died at her residence Thursday, Oct 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4th in Philadelphia Southern Methodist church cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book can do so Saturday, October 3rd from 2-5 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. The family will be at the home of her daughter, Angie Freeman, 709 N. Main St. Darlington.
Born January 5, 1949, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late W. Clifton and Eloise Woodham Galloway. Mary Lou worked in medical collections at McLeod Medical Center until she retired in 2019. Since her retirement she enjoyed being home watching movies and talking on the phone to her children and her buddies. Mary Lou was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa McCaskill Baker of Hartsville, Angie McCaskill Freeman of Darlington, Jamie McCaskill (Sarah) of TN, grandchildren: Logan Freeman, Kassidy Freeman, Derrick Baker, Alexus McCaskill, Jase McCaskill, her brother, Willie Clifton (Debbie) Galloway, sisters, Judy Galloway, Sandy Galloway, and a-sister-in-law Faye Galloway.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James A. Galloway and a son-in-law, Lee Baker.
Memorials may be made to Southside Freewill Baptist Church, 153 E. McIver St. Darlington, SC 29532.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2020.