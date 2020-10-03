Menu
Mary Lou Galloway Perritt
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Mary Lou Galloway

Perritt

DARLINGTON -- Mary Lou Galloway Perritt, age 71, died at her residence Thursday, Oct 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4th in Philadelphia Southern Methodist church cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book can do so Saturday, October 3rd from 2-5 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. The family will be at the home of her daughter, Angie Freeman, 709 N. Main St. Darlington.

Born January 5, 1949, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late W. Clifton and Eloise Woodham Galloway. Mary Lou worked in medical collections at McLeod Medical Center until she retired in 2019. Since her retirement she enjoyed being home watching movies and talking on the phone to her children and her buddies. Mary Lou was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa McCaskill Baker of Hartsville, Angie McCaskill Freeman of Darlington, Jamie McCaskill (Sarah) of TN, grandchildren: Logan Freeman, Kassidy Freeman, Derrick Baker, Alexus McCaskill, Jase McCaskill, her brother, Willie Clifton (Debbie) Galloway, sisters, Judy Galloway, Sandy Galloway, and a-sister-in-law Faye Galloway.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James A. Galloway and a son-in-law, Lee Baker.

Memorials may be made to Southside Freewill Baptist Church, 153 E. McIver St. Darlington, SC 29532.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC 29532
Oct
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Philadelphia Southern Methodist church cemetery
