The Honorable Eugene Cooper
1947 - 2020
Celebration of Life for the Honorable Eugene Cooper will be conducted Sunday, October 4th 12 Noon at Greater St. Paul Independent Methodist Church, Johnsonville with interment to follow in the church cemetery. He transitioned on Monday, September 28th in a local hospital after an illness.

Eugene was born on April 1, 1947, in Williamsburg County, SC to the late Reamer L. and Flossie Dozier Cooper.

He received his education in the public schools of Florence County. He was a 1965 graduate of Carver High School, Lake City, SC. He graduated from Florence Darlington Technical College with an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. Also completed studies in Criminal Justice at Greenville Technical College; SC Legal Institution at the College of Charleston; South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy; and the National Judicial College.

He was drafted and served in the US Army, National Guard for 10 years and Army Reserve Unit.

He was a lifelong member of Greater St. Paul Independent Methodist Church, Johnsonville, SC where he served in various capacities .

He was employed as Chief of Security for La-Z-Boy Chair Company for 21 years. He was appointed as a magistrate for the Coward District on August 8, 1982 where he served for 4 years. He then became an Associate Chief Judge for the Florence County Magistrate's Office for ten years. He was honored to be appointed by the S.C. Supreme Court as the Chief Magistrate of Florence County, SC for 19 years; retiring in June 2015. He served a total of 33 years in the Magistrate System. He was the first African American Chief Magistrate in Florence County, SC!

Service awards and honors were given where he served in other capacities as Manager of the Olive Grove Sluggers Baseball Team, Past Worshipful Master of the Olive Grove Masonic Lodge #339 for 23 years, Crescent Temple #148/Crescent Court #143 Potentate, Life Member of the South Carolina Magistrates Association, and Board of Magistrate and Municipal Judges.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; brothers, Samuel (Earl) Wilson, Donald Cooper and Robert (Willie) Cyrus.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories; his lovely wife of 50 years and 9 months, Jeanette Hennigan Cooper ,his loving twins, Devarise (Kearston) Cooper and Terrijuna Cooper, one son in law, brother, James (Deloris) Cooper; a sister, Verna Wahab; two sister in laws, Linda (Derek) Allen, Sharon McClam; two brother in laws, David Goodman and Dirk (Cheryl) Hennigan, six grandchildren, Zyier Turner, Tyrique Graham, Breauna Hannah, Chaise Cooper, Kaitlenn Graham, and Madison Cooper, Florence, SC. two aunts, Rosa Mae Cooper and Patsy (Mae Belle) Barr, a godson, Edmon McClam, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2020.
Someone so special can never be forgotten, may he rest in peace. No amount of words can describe how we feel. It is often hard to find words to express our feelings when a family member departs forever. You will always be remembered.
DEE & JAMAL COOPER
Family
October 4, 2020
Very sad to hear of Judge Cooper passing. Made me proud to be an alumni of Carver High School, when ever I served as a juror
Rufus Timmons
October 4, 2020
I served under Judge Cooper as a magistrate in the Florence office. He was a kind, generous judge and mentor. He was fair to all. My fondness memories are working under his guidance. I never heard a derogatory comment about Judge Cooper. He will be missed.
John E Floyd
October 4, 2020
I worked for two doctors that Judge Cooper use to see. He was a sweet and thoughtful man. I enjoyed seeing him every time. He will be missed. He was a Good and Faithful Servant. d.shelley
Deena Shelley
October 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Cooper family. Praying God will grant you his peace and comfort.
Barbara Hall
October 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Judge Cooper was a wonderful leader and friend, Im praying for family
Howard Humphrey
September 30, 2020
From the Keith Family, we offer our condolences. A giant tree has fallen in Florence County. Rest in Power (RIP).
Jerry Keith, Jr.
September 30, 2020
My deepest heartfelt sympathy to the devoted wife Jeanette, and two wonderful children Terrijuna and Devaris Cooper. I am deeply sorry for your loss, may the God of all comfort be with you.
Moyel Mcknight
September 30, 2020
Judge Cooper was a good man with a kind heart and spirit. I enjoyed working with him and my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.
Kin McKenzie (Retired SLED Pee Dee Region Captain)
September 30, 2020
So very sorry to hear this. He was a great man and I really enjoyed working with him. RIP Judge!!!!
Renee Owens
September 30, 2020
I worked with Gene at lazy boy. He was a very good friend and hes going to be dearly missed. A very good man.
Libby Jordan I worked with Jean at lazy boy. He was a very good friend and
September 30, 2020