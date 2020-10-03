The Honorable Eugene
Cooper
Celebration of Life for the Honorable Eugene Cooper will be conducted Sunday, October 4th 12 Noon at Greater St. Paul Independent Methodist Church, Johnsonville with interment to follow in the church cemetery. He transitioned on Monday, September 28th in a local hospital after an illness.
Eugene was born on April 1, 1947, in Williamsburg County, SC to the late Reamer L. and Flossie Dozier Cooper.
He received his education in the public schools of Florence County. He was a 1965 graduate of Carver High School, Lake City, SC. He graduated from Florence Darlington Technical College with an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. Also completed studies in Criminal Justice at Greenville Technical College; SC Legal Institution at the College of Charleston; South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy; and the National Judicial College.
He was drafted and served in the US Army, National Guard for 10 years and Army Reserve Unit.
He was a lifelong member of Greater St. Paul Independent Methodist Church, Johnsonville, SC where he served in various capacities .
He was employed as Chief of Security for La-Z-Boy Chair Company for 21 years. He was appointed as a magistrate for the Coward District on August 8, 1982 where he served for 4 years. He then became an Associate Chief Judge for the Florence County Magistrate's Office for ten years. He was honored to be appointed by the S.C. Supreme Court as the Chief Magistrate of Florence County, SC for 19 years; retiring in June 2015. He served a total of 33 years in the Magistrate System. He was the first African American Chief Magistrate in Florence County, SC!
Service awards and honors were given where he served in other capacities as Manager of the Olive Grove Sluggers Baseball Team, Past Worshipful Master of the Olive Grove Masonic Lodge #339 for 23 years, Crescent Temple #148/Crescent Court #143 Potentate, Life Member of the South Carolina Magistrates Association, and Board of Magistrate and Municipal Judges.
He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; brothers, Samuel (Earl) Wilson, Donald Cooper and Robert (Willie) Cyrus.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories; his lovely wife of 50 years and 9 months, Jeanette Hennigan Cooper ,his loving twins, Devarise (Kearston) Cooper and Terrijuna Cooper, one son in law, brother, James (Deloris) Cooper; a sister, Verna Wahab; two sister in laws, Linda (Derek) Allen, Sharon McClam; two brother in laws, David Goodman and Dirk (Cheryl) Hennigan, six grandchildren, Zyier Turner, Tyrique Graham, Breauna Hannah, Chaise Cooper, Kaitlenn Graham, and Madison Cooper, Florence, SC. two aunts, Rosa Mae Cooper and Patsy (Mae Belle) Barr, a godson, Edmon McClam, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com
