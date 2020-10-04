Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Bertels
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1937
DIED
October 2, 2020
John

Bertels

John Hubert Bertels of Florence passed away October 2, 2020. John was born in Washington, MO, son of the late Hubert and Lucille Bertels. He attended Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. He retired from the DuPont Company. He was emeritus member of The American Chemical Society. He was an adjunct faculty member of Central Carolina and Florence Darlington Technical Colleges. He was a volunteer in St. Ann's outreach program to feed the poor and homeless. He was a member of the Masterworks board and choir. He was a member of the vestry and congregation of Christ Church.

Surviving are his wife Fransue Bertels, daughter Elizabeth Gatchell and her husband Arden of Florence and Leanne Mace and her husband Dan of Tega Cay, SC, and their three grandchildren, Philip Mace, Anna Mace, and Caroline Gatchell.

Graveside funeral services for family and friends will be directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home and will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Christ Church in Florence. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, October 05, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home in Florence.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church at PO Box 15036, Florence, SC 29506

Waters-Powell Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Christ Church
, Florence, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
We are so saddened to learn of the loss of Mr. John. He was such a kind man, and always so welcoming when we attended Christ Church where he dedicated countless hours. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mrs. Fransue and the entire family.
Ronnie & Marty Hucks
Friend
October 5, 2020
We never could figure out which cousins we were but I grew up with him visiting us frequently in New York. He was always a happy joyous person of great class and I always looked up to him as a roll model. But the most vivid memory of him was when he sang at my mother's funeral. What a wonderful voice now lost to us all. He was just a terrific human being and I will miss him greatly. My deepest condolences to his family.
Walter Cardwell
Family
October 4, 2020
I knew John when we both helped the Saturday Parking lot mission. I have good memories of John.
Owen McNulsty
Friend
October 4, 2020
We enjoyed knowing you, John. You were a wonderful Dad and Grandfather to Elizabeth and Caroline.
Kay Gatchell
Family
October 4, 2020