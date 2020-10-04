John



Bertels



John Hubert Bertels of Florence passed away October 2, 2020. John was born in Washington, MO, son of the late Hubert and Lucille Bertels. He attended Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. He retired from the DuPont Company. He was emeritus member of The American Chemical Society. He was an adjunct faculty member of Central Carolina and Florence Darlington Technical Colleges. He was a volunteer in St. Ann's outreach program to feed the poor and homeless. He was a member of the Masterworks board and choir. He was a member of the vestry and congregation of Christ Church.



Surviving are his wife Fransue Bertels, daughter Elizabeth Gatchell and her husband Arden of Florence and Leanne Mace and her husband Dan of Tega Cay, SC, and their three grandchildren, Philip Mace, Anna Mace, and Caroline Gatchell.



Graveside funeral services for family and friends will be directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home and will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Christ Church in Florence. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, October 05, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home in Florence.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church at PO Box 15036, Florence, SC 29506



