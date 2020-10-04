Our LORD and Savior has always held her close, now she sees Him face To face. This world cannot hold someone who trusts in the LORD. The LORD withholds no good thing from His children. His ways are not man’s ways. Trust God with your life and let the LORD show you His glory in His story through your life. Pam walked with Him. She lived the gospel. Read Philippians 1:3-11. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, Philippians 1:2. I love you Pam!

Rose Maria Joye Friend October 3, 2020