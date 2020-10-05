Cathy Maria Waiters



Jones



FLORENCE -- Graveside service for Cathy Marie Waiters Jones will be 11 AM Tuesday in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery directed by Peoples Funeral Service. She was born in Florence, SC, the fourth child to Rena Bell Waiters and the late Archie Waiters, Jr. She departed this life on October 1, 2020. At an early age, she was baptized and joined Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She graduated from South Florence High School and was employed in many industries, including, Food Service, Seamstress and Production Associate at General Electric.



Survivors include: her son, Scottie (Lekeisha) Waiters of Jacksonville, FL; her mother, Rena Bell Waiters of the home; sisters, Diane (McArthur) McCants of Florence, Vera (Jimmy) Peterson of Darlington, and Sylvania (Donald) Canty of Florence; brothers, Jeffery LaWayne Waiters of Florence and Michael Waiters of the home; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 5, 2020.