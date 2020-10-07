Brigadier General Maxie O.



Redic Jr.



BG Maxie O. Redic Jr, US Army Retired, 91, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully in his home on September 29, 2020. General Redic was born in Lydia, South Carolina on April 6, 1929, the son of the late Maxie O. Redic Sr and Ruby Lewis Redic.



He is survived by Phyllis Ann Schneider and husband Peter, and grandsons Douglas and Daniel, all of North Tustin, California; and son Max O. Redic III and wife Fran, and granddaughter Margaret and grandson Max IV, all of Charlotte, NC. Also surviving is brother James of Hapeville, GA. He was preceded in death by sister Jacqueline Hall and his wife of 53 years, Margaret Ann.



General Redic enlisted in the Army in 1949 and joined the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft Bragg, NC. Four years later he was selected to go to Infantry Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Ft Benning, GA where he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. Upon retirement, he was inducted into the Infantry OCS Hall of Fame. During his career, he served in the 5th Infantry, 11th Airborne, 24th Infantry, 25th Infantry and 82nd Airborne Divisions.



General Redic served two tours in Vietnam and was assigned to the Pentagon three times. His last major assignment was as Commanding General, 2nd Support Command, Stuttgart, Germany. General Redic's decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with three Oak Leaf Clusters and Vietnam Campaign Medal with five campaign stars.



While in the Army, General Redic attended the Command and General Staff College and the Naval War College. He also earned his B.S. degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Babson College.



Upon retirement from the Army, General Redic moved to Hartsville, SC. He was elected Sheriff of Darlington County in 1981 and elected to the Darlington County Council in 1985. Over the years, he was a member of several Baptist churches and served as a deacon, treasurer and Sunday School teacher.



A military funeral with honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetary at a date to be determined.



The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Golden Heart Senior Care and Charlotte Hospice for their good care and kindness. The family suggests that memorials be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 7, 2020.