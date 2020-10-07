Ivanell Nettles
Lawhon
Ivanell Nettles Lawhon, 80, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Mrs. Lawhon was born in Williamsburg Co., SC a daughter of the late Zingle Nettles and Annie Matthews Nettles. She was a member of Effingham Church of God.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Carroll Lawhon; grandson, Kirk Smith; brothers, Veron and Homer Nettles, and sister, Connie Godwin.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne (Donna) Lawhon and Russell Lawhon, both of Effingham, Tommy (Pam) Lawhon of Scranton, and Glenn (Amy) Lawhon of Florence; daughters, Judy (Bobby) Nettles of Scranton, Cindy (Kenny) Sauls of Florence, and Joanne (Dan) Cox of Latta; 13 grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; brothers, Elton Nettles, Curly (Mary) Nettles, and Raydean (Lena) Nettles; sister, Candy Nettles; special family friend, David Price; special niece, Bea Ann Holloman; longtime friend, Shelby Wilkes.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Lawhon's caregivers who were always there for her, Donna Lawhon, Jennifer Cox, Victoria Lawhon, Bradley and Whitney Turner, and Curly and Mary Nettles.
Memorials may be made to the Effingham Church of God, 149 McLaughlin Road, Effingham, SC 29541.
The family will receive friends from 11 – 12 noon Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Effingham Church of God with the service to be held at 12:00 noon in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed.
.
.
