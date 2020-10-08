Hosea Boy
Quillens, Sr.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Hosea Boy Quillens, Sr. will be conducted 10:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church with interment to follow in Florence National Cemetery. He died on Saturday, October 3rd in a local hospice facility after an illness.
Hosea was born in Florence, SC on November 27, 1925 to the late Furdie and Leola McNeal Quillens. After concluding studies at Wilson High School, he worked in construction. He later received fireman training at Florence-Darlington Technical College, where he remained until 1945, when he was drafted into the United States Navy. Upon receiving an honorable discharge in June 1946, he returned home and resumed his career in construction. On July 1, 1953, he was hired and assigned to the Marlboro Street Station and became one of the first six African American firemen to be hired for the city of Florence. After 34 years and 3 months, he retired in 1987 as a Fire Service Lieutenant.
He was a member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and in various capacities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Mae Quillens.
Survivors include: his son, Hosea B. (Annie Ruth) Quillens, Jr.; his daughter, Dr. Margarie Q. (Willie) Jarmon; four grandchildren: Master Sgt. Dwyane (Virginia) Quillens, Wilicia (Antwon) Morris, Deidra Jarmon, and Willie E. Jarmon; eleven great-grands; four great-great grands; one brother, Samuel Quillens; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 8, 2020.