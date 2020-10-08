Michael AndrewLeesonFLORENCE – Michael Andrew Leeson, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Banna Jacobs Leeson; parents, Wayne and Mary Lee Leeson; and a brother, Stephen Leeson.Surviving family include his children, Christopher Michael Leeson, David Edward Leeson (Dr. Kathrina Alexander), and Mendy Lee; stepchildren, Dr. Melanie Brown (Guy N. Miller), Jennie Busteed (Dr. Timothy Busteed), and Stan N. Brown (Kelli Brown), and Valerie F. Newland; grandchildren, Katya Victoria Alexander, Grayson Busteed, Katherine Busteed, Nolan Busteed, Dexter Brown and Beau Brown; a brother, Richard Leeson (Gail Leeson) of California; and his beloved dog, Chloe.In January 1974, Mr. Leeson was appointed a State Probation Officer in Miami, Florida. In April 1977, he transferred to Florence, SC, as a U.S. Probation Officer for the District of South Carolina. He held numerous positions before retiring in November 2001 as an Assistant Deputy Chief in charge of the Florence US Probation Office.A true patriot, Mr. Leeson enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in October 1963 and served on active duty with the Navy from January 1966 until December 1967. He was stationed with the U.S. Naval Security Group at Key West, Florida, and Homestead Air Force Base in Homestead, Florida. Upon his release from active duty, he continued in the reserves and was commissioned as an Ensign in the Coast Guard Reserve in February 1974. He served in various positions and commands, including a tour as Commanding Officer of the reserve unit at Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, Georgia. He advanced to the rank of full Commander. His last assignment before retiring in 1996 after 33 years of service, was as a Command Duty Officer with the U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He retired from his duties with the U.S. Coast Guard as a full Commander. During his service, he attended Armed Forces Staff College once and the Naval War College twice. Major awards included the Defense Meritorious Service medal, two awards of the Naval Reserve Meritorious Service medal, National Defense Service medal, Humanitarian Service medal, three Armed Forces Reserve medals, and Commandant Letter of Commendation ribbon.Due to restrictions of COVD-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Full military honors will be rendered at the service.Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1021 S. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501; or the Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.Waters-Powell Funeral Home