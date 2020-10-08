Richard



Mancill



LAMAR -- Richard Mancill passed away peacefully with family by his side at McLeod Regional Medical Center on October 6, 2020. He was the son of Margaret Grooms Mancill and the late Albert Mancill. He was born on September 5, 1944 and blessed everyone he knew for 76 wonderful years. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Bell Mancill. Richard is survived by his three children Lorie Mancill Corgan (Michael), Carla Truett (Sammy), and Rich Mancill (Yasmine). He is survived by his sister, Linda Dorriety (Charles). Richard is survived by five grandchildren Lauren Corgan George (Rodney), Victoria Corgan, Elisabeth Corgan Delp (Jonathan), Gracyn Truett, and Samuel Truett. He was proceeded in death his granddaughter, Brittany Corgan. Richard had seven great grandchildren, Jackson, Heidi, Baylor, Susanna, Marshall, Summer, and Autumn.



Richard was a member of Lamar Freewill Baptist Church in Lamar, SC. He loved Jesus and always encouraged his children and grandchildren to follow Him. One of his distinguished lines to his grandchildren was, "You can do anything you set your mind to." He also loved the Clemson Tigers! During most football seasons you would find him in Clemson, SC with his family cheering on the Tigers.



When Richard was a young man he worked at Sonoco. He left there to help his daddy operate the farm. Richard farmed for many years. His grandchildren have fond memories of going to check the tobacco barns with him. Richard was the owner and operator of R. A. Mancill's Tax Service. A business for over 45 years that allowed many clients to become like family. He appreciated each and every one of them dearly.



When Richard's children were young, he and Judy would take them camping. These were some of his fondest memories. Richard also enjoyed going on trips with his wife, Judy to the Pennsylvania Amish Country. They even took their grandchildren there a few times. Richard loved his family to the fullest.



Richard loved fishing and boating with his family at his lake house in Summerton, SC. He always looked forward to riding the jet skis and pulling his grandchildren and great grandchildren on inner tubes behind his pontoon for the epic family summer memories.



There will be a visitation at Belk Funeral Home 217 E. Main Street, Lamar, SC 29069 Thursday, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Lamar Freewill Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9 with burial to follow in Lamar Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to MDS Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St. Suit 150 Yardville, NJ 08620.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 8, 2020.