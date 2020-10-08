Jessie
Cooper
FLORENCE -- Jessie Cooper, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
A graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will speak to those attending after the service. Social distancing will be observed, please wear a mask. You can come by and sign the register at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home prior to the Friday service.
Mr. Cooper was born in Horry County, the son of the late Furney and Adeline Baxley Cooper. He was a Residential Carpenter before retiring. Jessie served his country in the US Army. He was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church and more recently attended First Presbyterian Church. Jessie was a loving father, grandfather and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Surviving are a daughter, Theressa (Bobby) Garris; grandchildren, Jessica Garris, Caroline Garris, Christopher Garris and one great grandchild, Addyson Garris.
He is preceded in death by a son, Jerry Cooper.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
