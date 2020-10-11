I extend my condolences to the family of Lee Noell. Lee and Speed Noell had a significance influence on my life. I met them when I was a student at NC State College and was working as summer worker at Carolina Power and Light Company. It was there when I first met the Noell's and Speed facilitated my introduction to Faye Young who would become my bride just a little over a year later. I became a fulltime employee of CP&L after graduation where Speed would become one of my mentors. For as long as Speed continued to work with CP&L he and I had a close working relationship and Faye and I had a close personal relationship with the Noells. They both will forever remain in my memory. A memorial gift will be made to Hayes Barton UMC in Lee's memory.

Lynn W Eury October 9, 2020