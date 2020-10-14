Genell



Webb



Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Genell Gainey Webb, 86, who entered into rest on Monday, September 28, 2020, will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Westview Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Marvin Gainey will officiate and the family will receive friends following the service. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Directors are caring for the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 1309 Professional Drive, Suite 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.



Born on January 6, 1934, in Chesterfield County, SC, Nell was the daughter of the late Mary Johnson and Marion Onslow Gainey.



In addition to her parents, Genell was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William Thomas Webb, Sr.; son, Ricky Webb, and her grandson, Dee Geiger.



She is survived by her children; daughter, Cynthia Geiger; sons, Tommy (Marilyn) Webb, and Kenny (Wanda) Webb. Other survivors are her six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anna W. Mallaber; numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Virgil Streeter.



Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Webb, Kenny Webb, Scott Webb, Richie Webb, Josh Bell, and Andrew Long.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.