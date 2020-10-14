Ken



Mont



On Friday, October 2, 2020, Kenneth Michael Mont passed away at the age of 45.



He was born in Hollywood FL to Tom and Anne (Gebhardtsbauer) Mont. Ken grew up in Atlanta GA and moved to Philadelphia PA after high school, where he spent most of his life (which one could always tell from the Philly sports shirts he proudly wore). Ken proceeded to get not only his Bachelor's in English, but also a Master's from Villanova, and was just shy of his doctorate, pending completion of his dissertation, from Drew University. He taught English at Gwynedd Mercy University in Philadelphia and was passionate in his efforts to foster critical and creative thinking.



Most recently, Ken was happily living in Murrells Inlet SC and teaching English at Mullins High School. He had a strong background in theatre and started a drama club there too. He loved literature, film, art, stimulating conversation, and was known for his vast wealth of knowledge.



Ken was preceded in death by his mother and father, and is survived by his aunt Ruth, sister Denise, brothers Tom and Chris, sister-in-law Louise, two nieces and a nephew. Ken was much loved by everyone (including his wonderfully supportive girlfriend Jenn) and will be greatly missed.



No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, Ken would love a donation to the ALS Association and/or your local ALS chapter. WE LOVE YOU KEN!



Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.