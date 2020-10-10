Elizabeth



Green



Sister Elizabeth "Ms. Liz" Green was born December 12, 1960 to the late Jerry and Elizabeth Green, Sr. Being reared in Florence, SC with her older brother, Jerry. Elizabeth was a 1979 graduate of South Florence High School and attended Florence-Darlington Technical College.



Elizabeth was employed by Mars Bluff Industry, The Pantry Store, and Sav-Way Store for years. At the time of her demise she currently worked for Carolinas Hospital System, now Morrison/ Medical University of South Carolina- Florence since 2004.



'Sister' as affectionately dubbed by her brother, a nickname which lasted her, was baptized in Jesus' Name and received the gift of the Holy Ghost at United Mission Apostolic Church under the pastorate of Elder Samuel Jordan. She served United Mission many years faithfully and loved the saints there. In recent years, she became a member of Greater Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Church where Suffragan Bishop Rodney A. James is pastor. There she served as an usher and in various ministries.



Forever cherishing her memories are her only loving brother, Jerry Green; nephew, Sedale J. Green; niece, Melanie (Tony) Pierce-Greer; great nephews, Anthony and A.J. Greer; many cousins, other relatives, close friends, the Greater Zion Church Family and the Morrison / Medical University of South Carolina- Florence Family.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM at Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Greater Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Church, 265 S. Church Street, Florence, SC 29506. Interment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. Public Viewing will be 2:00-5:00 PM at Backus Funeral Home on Saturday.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Oct. 10, 2020.