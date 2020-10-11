Albert B.



Baroody



PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC - Albert B. Baroody, 75, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at his home on October 9, 2020, following a recent cancer diagnosis.



Albert was born in Florence, South Carolina on June 22, 1945, a son of the late Bahij Joseph (B.J.) and Yvonne Khouri Baroody.



A 1963 graduate of McClenaghan High School, he attended the University of South Carolina in Florence. He served honorably in the Army National Guard.



A consummate merchant, Albert made a career out of buying and selling almost everything, from houses and cars to hardware and antiques. He owned Baroody's Baldwin Brass Shop on Cherokee Rd and later retired from Lowe's. After his retirement, he began a successful online selling career and also had a booth at one of his favorite places, Palmetto Peddlers.



Albert never met a stranger. He was a character, making everyone around him laugh, and no one who knew him will forget him. He was kind-hearted, honest, and never spoke a bad word about anyone. He was especially proud of his children, and they adored him.



He loved history, architecture, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his extensive collections of everything from fishing reels to golf clubs, shotguns, vintage sunglasses, and all things brass and/or copper. He also loved candy.



Above all, Albert loved his family. Marrying Janice and having Ben and Yates - that was his bucket list.



Albert was a devoted and one-of-a-kind husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-three (43) years, Janice M. Baroody, their two children, Benjamin A. Baroody of Pawleys Island, and Yates L. Baroody of Washington, D.C.; and three grandchildren, Tallulah C. Baroody (9), Benjamin A. "Beau" Baroody, Jr. (8), and Charles R. "Charlie" Baroody (6), all of Pawleys Island. He is also survived by two brothers, Joseph E. Baroody (Peggy) of Columbia, SC, and Ronald B. Baroody (Linda) of Florence; nieces and nephews Michelle Baroody, Brent Baroody, Ronald B Baroody Jr, and Caroline Baroody Junnarkar (Gau), and many other beloved family members, friends, and his two beloved schnauzers, Abu and Annie.



A service followed by visitation will be held outdoors at St. John's Church at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 11, 2020.