Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Truax
DIED
October 9, 2020
Kevin

Truax

FLORENCE, S.C. - Kevin Blake Truax, 48, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the church.

Social distancing will be observed, please wear a mask.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lake Swamp Baptist Church
Oct
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Lake Swamp Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.