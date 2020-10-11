Kevin
Truax
FLORENCE, S.C. - Kevin Blake Truax, 48, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the church.
Social distancing will be observed, please wear a mask.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 11, 2020.