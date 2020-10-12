To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Ed was very proud of his family. He spoke often of his wife’s accomplishments as well as his children. He was a proud grandfather showing pictures of his grandchildren and remarking that they were good looking like their grandfather. We were friends and coworkers. He will be missed by so many! Prayers for you all.