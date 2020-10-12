Menu
Eduardo Osorio-Avila
DIED
October 9, 2020
Eduardo Osorio-Avila of Florence died Friday, October 9, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 12, 2020.
Ed was very proud of his family. He spoke often of his wife’s accomplishments as well as his children. He was a proud grandfather showing pictures of his grandchildren and remarking that they were good looking like their grandfather. We were friends and coworkers. He will be missed by so many! Prayers for you all.
Donna Brown
Friend
October 11, 2020