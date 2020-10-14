I was privileged to have both worked with Ed at Dixie and to have had a friendship with him through the Florence Soccer Association over the past 17 years. He was a humble and kind soul, always offering a smile and looking for solutions rather than dwelling on a problem. I am honored that he was my friend, and he will truly be missed. My condolences to his family, and our prayers will continue to be with you. My life was made better because of my friendship with him, and though he was taken to soon, the world could use more people like Ed in it. Nothing could possibly replace the loss of such a wonderful person, constantly giving of his time, he truly possessed a unique and beautiful soul.

Brad Jordan October 12, 2020