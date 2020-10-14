Eduardo "Ed"
Osorio-Avila
Eduardo "Ed" Osorio-Avila, 67, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 30, 1953 to Zoraida Avila and Victor Manuel Osorio in Bucaramanga, Colombia. Ed lived in Bucaramanga until he moved to Rexburg, Idaho to attend Ricks College on a basketball scholarship. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering. It was during college that he met his loving wife of 43 years, Jolene McKenna. After a few early career relocations, Ed and Jolene settled down in Florence, SC where he worked for Dixie for 40 years. He had a passion for teaching, learning, and fitness. He also enjoyed sports, including cycling, yoga, and youth soccer. Ed was a talented engineer, a great coach and mentor, but his greatest source of pride was his family.
He was a dedicated husband to his wife, Jolene Osorio, and father to his six children, Jonathan (Jeni) Osorio, Ohara Osorio, Odessa (Mario) Santamaria, Cassandra (Nick) Baron, Sebastian (Jenn) Osorio, and Adrienna (Gavin) Criser; eighteen grandchildren; as well as many devoted friends from around the world.
A socially distanced visitation is planned for friends and family on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to honor Ed's passion for soccer with gifts/donations to the Florence Soccer Association with notation "In memoriam of Eduardo Osorio-Avila. To do this, contact, [email protected]
for details on how and where to send it.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.