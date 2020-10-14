Sylvia Johnson



Ray



FLORENCE – Sylvia J. Ray, age 86, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Ariel (A.W.) and Mollie B. Johnson.



She is predeceased by her husband, Wilfred P. Ray; son, Ronald W. Ray; and sisters, Margie Brown, Bonnie Marsh, and Fran Conner. She is survived by two sisters, Evelyn Barkley and Carolyn Hopkins; one brother, Randall Johnson; and two brothers-in-law, John W. Conner and Ralph M. Ray.



Mrs. Ray is also survived by one daughter, Deborah R. Holly (Shannon); two granddaughters, Amanda R. Dunn (Wyatt) and Chelsea R. Holly (Kevin Carlson); five great-grandsons, Levi, Wes, Henry, Noah and Braedon; a number of wonderful nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.



She was dedicated to her family and loved them all dearly. She was a Christian who served the Lord for many years in different capacities in Quinby United Methodist Church, and enjoyed singing in the choir the most. She also enjoyed the company of her many friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.



A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. A reception will be held for friends and family following the service at Quinby United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quinby United Methodist Church, 1247 E. Ashby Rd., Quinby, SC 29506.



The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staffs of MUSC-Florence, Carlyle Senior Care, and Agape Hospice for their compassionate care during her illness.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.