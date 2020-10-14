John Preston



Brown



LAKE CITY -- John Preston Brown, 55, son of Chaplain Colonel P. C. and Doris Brown, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, after a recent illness.



John graduated high school from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. John lived an adventurous life through his father's Air Force career: John was born in Germany, and lived in Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Hawaii before settling down in South Carolina.



To know John was to know of his life-long love for the University of Alabama football team and his faith in Jesus Christ. His knowledge of sports statistics was unmatched. He was loved by many people in Lake City, never knew a stranger and made friends easily. His smile and laugh was infectious, and he enjoyed years of good conversation with the men's groups at Prosser's Restaurant and Hardee's.



John is predeceased by his parents.



He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth B. Pollard; nephew, Sean McKissick; niece, Haley McKissick; and several great nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Lake City First Baptist Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, PO Box 236, Lake City, SC 29560.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.