FLORENCE – Wendy Horne Hatchell, PhD, 58, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, at Thompson Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 3403 Wamble Hill Road, Chesterfield, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Observance of COVID-19 precautions is strongly recommended.
She was born in Chesterfield County, SC, a daughter of the late William Gettys and Virginia Davidson Horne. She graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1980 and earned her Bachelors degree in Nursing from MUSC in 1984. She was a registered nurse for 29 years at both McLeod Regional Medical Center and Carolinas Hospital System. She pursued her Masters Degree and her Doctorate in Nursing Education while working as a nurse and clinical instructor. After earning her Doctorate in 2018, she became a Professor of Nursing at Francis Marion University.
Wendy was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a nephew, Will Horne.
Survivors include her husband, Jamie H. Hatchell of Florence; two brothers, W. Gettys (Cynthia) Horne, Jr. and Aaron Horne, both of Ruby, SC; three sisters-in-law, Tammy H. (Joey) Sheffield and Dawn H. (Ryan) Watford, both of Florence, and Melissa H. (Greg) Gore of Conway; two nieces, Ashley M. Sheffield of Florence and Victoria P. Gore of Raleigh, NC; and a grand-nephew, Caleb A. Player.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
.
