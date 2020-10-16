Kenneth "Kenny"



Adams



HAMER -- Kenneth "Kenny" Adams, 72, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC, after a short battle with cancer.



Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home.



Born in Florence, SC, he was a lifelong resident of Hamer, SC. He attended Dillon High School and joined the National Guard in 1967. He was a retired electrician.



Survivors include his wife, Janice R. Adams, of 34 years; special fur babies, Annie, Sidney, Simon, and Lizzie; brother, Robert Adams; brothers-in-law, Archie Rogers of Fork, Steve (Lisa) Rogers of Dillon, Bill H. (Cheri) Rogers of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Robert Stephen Adams, Blake (Lauren) Rogers, Christopher Rogers, Charlotte Cox (Mick), Leann (Kris) Lane, Ashley (Jason) Dunn, Hayley Rogers, Hannah (Dustin) Naniot; great nieces and nephews, Becca, Ali, & Drew Cox, Ashlyn & Reese Barber, Nick & Noah Lane, Charlotte, Jaxson, & Jason Dunn, Waylon & Charlie Rogers; great nieces and nephews, Piper Caulder, and Sammy Adams.



Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl & Flora Belle King Adams; and his mother and father-in-law, Charlotte & Dick Rogers of Fork; and sisters-in-law, Rebecca Rogers and Linda Adams.



In lieu of flowers, or meals, memorials may be made to Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 95, Latta, SC 29565.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 16, 2020.