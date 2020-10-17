Menu
Myrtle Alma Powell, 72, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Mrs. Powell was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Lever Vinson Sharpe and Alma Lee Warren Sharpe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Novel Powell; daughter, Charity Marie Powell; brothers, Danny Anderson, Newton Simms and William Simms.

Surviving are her companion, Dwight Milliken; grandson, Christian Warren Powell of Florence; brothers, Bing (Linda) Sharpe of Timmonsville and Autry (Linda) Sharpe of Florence; sisters, Ginger Cobb of Columbia, Shirley Williams of Myrtle Beach, Frances Bramhall of Challis, Idaho, and Beula DeLoach of Tybee Island, GA.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Published by SCNow on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
