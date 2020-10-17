Mr. Levern



Pooler



Levern Pooler, 78 of Syracuse Community transitioned Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at MUSC Florence. Celebration of Life will be Sunday, 1:00 PM in St. John UMC Cemetery 214 West 7 Pines Street, Lamar. Viewing will be today 12 Noon til 7 PM, family visitation from 4 til 6 at the funeral home.



The Pooler family is being served by Sherman L. Barno Funeral Directors.



