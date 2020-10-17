Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Ashby Gordon
DIED
October 6, 2020
Barbara Ashby

Gordon

Barbara Ashby Gordon, quietly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, slipped away peacefully into glory with her daughters by her side. She was the beloved mother of Stephanie Eileen Gordon, Lisa Marie Gordon Hawkins, and Kevin Hawkins. A native of Washington, DC, she retired to South Carolina after 34 years of Federal Civil Service.

Memorials and Condolences may be made to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.