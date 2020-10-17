Barbara Ashby
Gordon
Barbara Ashby Gordon, quietly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, slipped away peacefully into glory with her daughters by her side. She was the beloved mother of Stephanie Eileen Gordon, Lisa Marie Gordon Hawkins, and Kevin Hawkins. A native of Washington, DC, she retired to South Carolina after 34 years of Federal Civil Service.
Memorials and Condolences may be made to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com
to leave a message for the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 17, 2020.