Myrtle Watford
Hodge
DARLINGTON -- Myrtle Watford Hodge, age 71, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and other times at the home of Tammy and Gerald Griggs, 1057 Georgeanna Ln. Darlington.
Born June 27, 1949, Myrtle was the daughter of the late Roscoe Watford and Lula Mae Gainey Watford. She was co-owner of Hodges Electric. Her favorite thing in the world was spending time with her grandchildren who she loved dearly. She enjoyed going shopping, finding good deals, and considered herself a "collector". Myrtle was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Tammy (Gerald) H. Griggs, Daiford Dennis (Susan) Hodge, Michael Hodge, and Crystal (Jimmy) High; grandchildren, Matt, Josh, and Ashley Griggs, Nolan, Ariana, Briana, and Caleb Hodge, Delaney Grace Hodge, Jacob Shoemake, Rush High, Jackson High, Somone Grier, and one on the way, Chase; one great-grandchild, Colton Griggs; brother, Billy (Kaye) Watford; sisters, Shirley Atkinson, Viola Oakley, and Margaret Grier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daiford Hodge who died in 2019; siblings, Roscoe Watford Jr., Melvin Watford, and Patsy Watford.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital
, www.shrinershospitals forchildren.org
, or 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 17, 2020.