Mrs. Willie Mae
Park
The Home Going service for Pastor Willie Mae Park will be Monday, Oct. 19 2020 at 11:00 am at Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center of New Ebenezer Baptist Church 307 Ravenel St. Florence, SC 29506. Pastor Willie Mae Park was born October 11, 1924 to the late Edward and Andelle Williams. She departed her life on October 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her bedside.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Doris (Carl) Wade and Mary Hunter; and her (4) sons: Bishop Doctor Eugene (Brenda) Park; Willie (Valerie) Park; Calvin (Vicki) Park; and Rudolph Park. She also leaves: 40 grands, 75 great-grands, 56 great-great grands; and a host of nieces and nephews and Special care-giver Latrevia Hunter.
The family will receive family and friends at 2233 McKeen Lane in Effingham. The viewing will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1pm-5pm at Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. Please wear your face coverings/masks.
Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com
to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 18, 2020.