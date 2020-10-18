Jo Anne Sojourner
Ms. Jo Anne Sojourner Collins, 72, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence in Florence, SC. Ms. Collins was born June 19, 1948 to Ed and Jessie Sojourner of Marion, SC. Joey (as she was known to most of her friends) grew up in Marion, SC, and graduated from Francis Marion College in 1988 with a BS degree in Computer Science. Her many talents combined to make her a major asset to the Public Relations Department of Florence Darlington Technical College where she worked for over 27 years. Her only family survivor is her sister, Mary Alice Sojourner of Richmond, VA.
There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Joey at 11 am on Saturday, October 31st, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. We would also like to compile a book of remembrances of Joey, so please feel free to share yours to this email address: [email protected]
Those who wish to remember Joey in a special way may have a tree planted in her memory through the website for A Living Tribute: alivingtribute.org
