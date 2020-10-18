I worked with “Miss” Edna, as I called her, at the Marion Post Office, and she was a JOY to be around. My mom was ALSO named Edna, and she often reminded me OF my mom. We bonded over our love for our fur babies, whom she loved SO much. She was always SO nice. I’ll ALWAYS remember her smile. She was a WONDERFUL person. Prayers for her family and loved ones. I KNOW she will be missed.

Debbie Hayes Coworker October 17, 2020