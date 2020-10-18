Such a warm, caring woman. She'll truly be missed. Prayers sent to the family. Our Post office will never be the same
Sabrina Pendergrass
Coworker
October 17, 2020
sweet, kind and loving. I will never forget you.
Wendell Grainger
Friend
October 17, 2020
I worked with “Miss” Edna, as I called her, at the Marion Post Office, and she was a JOY to be around. My mom was ALSO named Edna, and she often reminded me OF my mom. We bonded over our love for our fur babies, whom she loved SO much. She was always SO nice. I’ll ALWAYS remember her smile. She was a WONDERFUL person. Prayers for her family and loved ones. I KNOW she will be missed.
Debbie Hayes
Coworker
October 17, 2020
The last time I saw Edna Rae I was about 17. She was beautiful! Inside and out. I really was memorized with how pretty she was. My heart goes out to our family.
Cynthia McAbee
October 17, 2020
Richard & Libby, know that you are in my prayers. Edna Rae was truly a wonderful women. May the good Lord comfort you❤
Kim English Mainer
Friend
October 17, 2020
I think about all the fun times we had growing up during family gatherings and reunions. In loving memory, you will be missed cousin.
Faye Chin
Family
October 17, 2020
I remember our many days in school, and never thought when we were older, you would enter my life again as part of our family. You brought great joy and love to Floyd, and he truly loved you, as well. Your presence will be missed by all, but we know you are flying high on that mountain. Love you Sweet Lady.