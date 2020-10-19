Menu
Sharon Cook Brown
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Sharon Cook

Brown

LAKE VIEW -- Mrs. Sharon Cook Brown passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at MUSC Florence after an illness.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 2:00 pm at Lake View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.

Mrs. Brown was born June 22, 1955, the daughter of Winston and Karen Cook, Sharon was a resident of Lake View SC. Mrs. Brown was retired from SCDOT.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Brown; children, Carolyn Ann Jackson (Stacy); Katelyn Brown and Jon-Michael Brown, all of Lake View; grandsons, Seth, Nathan, and Cooper; mother, Karen Cook; siblings, Allan Cook (Lucy) of New Hampshire, Bryan Cook (Tammy) of Lake View, Rita Peacock (Jimmy) of Dillon, and Tracie Spivey (Scott) of Lake View; and nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Winston Cook.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View
Oct
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lake View Cemetery
