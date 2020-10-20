Barbara Bice
Barbara Bice Avant, 82, of Florence, SC passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Mrs. Avant was born in Birmingham, AL a daughter of the late Fred Bice and Pearl Clowdus Bice. She was a charter member and leader of Cornertsone Baptist Church and was the owner and operator of Mailboxes, Etc. Barbara was devoted to her Lord, and to her husband, who was her high school sweetheart, the late John Paul Avant. She was an avid reader, and spent her time keeping up with her children. She was an excellent cook and loved to talk.
Surviving are her sons, Dr. John Paul (Donna) Avant, II and Dr. Michael (Missy) Avant; daughter, Cindy Avant (Alan) Hewitt; grandchildren, Christi (Matt) Watson, Amy (Joseph) Daniel, John Paul "Trey" (Brooke) Avant, III, Lee (Colleen) Hewitt, Tate Avant, Haley (Alex) Buddenberg, Tori Hewitt, Julia Hewitt, and Emma Avant; great-grandchildren, William Watson, Isaac Watson, Addison Daniel, Aubrey Daniel, Judah Daniel, and Isabella Avant; sisters, Martha McAuley and Becky (Herman) Stillwell.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2930 Masters Way, Darlington, SC 29532 or to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org
Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with a celebration service to follow at 3:30 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 20, 2020.