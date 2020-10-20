I am sorry for your loss, but she is resting in her Heavenly abode. God rest her soul and be with the family.
Steve Sanderson
October 19, 2020
We will never forget your mama’s/grandmama’s beautiful face, sweet smile, and kind spirit on the occasions we were able to see her through the years. As hard as it is to lose her, I have no doubt that those precious memories with her will sustain you. What a glorious celebration she is having in Heaven! Sending our love and prayers to your family in the coming days.
Tricia and Tom Thain
Friend
October 19, 2020
Mrs. LaVerne was such a sweet lady. She was always smiling and so kind. Love and prayers to all of the family!!!!!
Mary Lynn and Randy Hinson
October 19, 2020
Mrs. McMillan was such a lovely person, so kind and with that beautiful smile will be missed by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who we love dearly.
Gary and Judy Redshaw
Friend
October 19, 2020
LaVerne's Family. You are in my heart and prayers. Your Mother was a very special lady and a dear friend. We will all miss her and all the wonderful things she did in Mullins. May the Lord hold you in his arms and comfort you as only he can do. Please know that I care and love you.
Ruth Holt
Friend
October 19, 2020
While we never had the privilege of knowing Lavern personally, we did meet her tangentially when her daughter "Callie" received an award at our church in Irmo. We are always saddened when we hear of the loss of a parent or loved one. Our hearts go out to the family during their time of grief.
Bill & Sandra Sills
Friend
October 19, 2020
So Sorry for your loss
Judy Mcmillan
Friend
October 19, 2020
Hearing the news about Mrs. Lavern made me sad, but then I visualized her entrance into heaven and then saw that glorious reunion with Mr. Russell and others that were waiting for her, and my sadness turned into joy. Oh how happy she must be and we should find peace in that. These are difficult days for you sweet girls, that she loved so much,but she will continue to be with you everyday. That is the gift of sweet memories. She will be missed by so many, but tonight she is right where she deserves to be and we are all better people for having her in our lives. Love you Mrs. Lavern and love you sweet girls!!!
Sherrie Hinson
Neighbor
October 18, 2020
I am so saddened over the loss of Lavern. I loved her so much, we go way back to when Carolyn was born. She will be greatly missed and I will cherish all the memories I have. To all of the girls, I hope you know I would be there if I could, but I’m having surgery Monday . My thoughts and Love will be with Lavern and you precious girls.
Mazie Gray
Friend
October 18, 2020
Laverne was a special light in alot of people's lives. I knew her through her sister and enjoyed seeing their love for each other each time she visited. To her daughters and family, I am so sorry but rejoice in the life she lived and her home going to join her beloved husband. I am praying for you the Lord's peace during this time.
Paula Harkey
Friend
October 18, 2020
LaVerne was the one of the most loving, caring, giving, and positive people I have ever known! She LOVED! I will always remember that beautiful smile and the kind words she always spoke. Love and prayers to her precious family.
Gail Rogers
Friend
October 18, 2020
Buster, Jamie, Alex and I are so sorry for your loss. We all loved Aunt LaVerne and her joyous spirit.
Anita McMillan
Family
October 18, 2020
Love and hugs to each of you girls. One of the hardest things we ever do is to say goodbye to mama. Our prayers are with you and those you love.