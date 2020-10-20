Hearing the news about Mrs. Lavern made me sad, but then I visualized her entrance into heaven and then saw that glorious reunion with Mr. Russell and others that were waiting for her, and my sadness turned into joy. Oh how happy she must be and we should find peace in that. These are difficult days for you sweet girls, that she loved so much,but she will continue to be with you everyday. That is the gift of sweet memories. She will be missed by so many, but tonight she is right where she deserves to be and we are all better people for having her in our lives. Love you Mrs. Lavern and love you sweet girls!!!

Sherrie Hinson Neighbor October 18, 2020