OLANTA -- Mrs. Linda Louise Collins age 77, died October 18, 2020 in a Florence nursing facility after an illness.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Red Hill Memorial Gardens in Mullins directed by Floyd Funeral Home, the family will greet friends at the cemetery immediately following the service and request that Covid 19 precautions be observed including face masks.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late William Melvin Woodbury and Ruby Elease Collins. She was a member of Olanta Baptist Church, The Edna Myers Sunday School Class and the W.M. U. of the Olanta Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred O'Neal Collins; brother, Tommy Woodbury; step-father, Homer Pingley.
Surviving are a daughter, Pamela Graham (Rev. Myers Graham) of Olanta, a son, William Artie Hulon , a sister, Polly Fisher of Nichols. Grandchildren, Blake Hulon, Jordan Hulon, Brittany Hulon, and Savannah Graham.
Memorials may be made to Olanta Baptist Church P. O. Box 188 Olanta, S. C. , or Mullins First Baptist Church, 303 N. Main Street Mullins, S.C. 29574.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 20, 2020.