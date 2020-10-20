Menu
Tim Tolson
Tim

Tolson

FLORENCE -- Charles Timothy "Tim" Tolson, 72, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Florence. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. before the service at the church on Wednesday. A drop-in visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. Please wear your mask.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501
Oct
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church Florence
Oct
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church Florence
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
